Breaking: NYSC sends corps members back home + Video

Prospective Corps Members who have arrived in the Niger State camp of the National Youth Service Corps for the Batch B, Stream C orientation have been sent back home.

One of the PCMs, who simply identified herself as Uwa, disclosed this on Sunday in a video she released on her X handle.

Uwa, who revealed she is from Edo State, said they were woken up in the early hours of Sunday and told to return home.

The PCM, who was crying, said she does not have any fund to return home as she travelled to the orientation camp in Paiko, Niger State with N40,000.

The video was shot with the background of other PCMs discussing the development in loud voices.

As at press time, the NYSC was yet to speak on the development.

However, sources at the NYSC headquarters in Abuja said those affected must be for late arrival in camp.

The portal for registration, one of the sources, said, must have been closed before they arrived.

