Victor Osimhen lands in Turkey for Galatasaray + Video

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, arrived to a tumultuous welcome by fans of Galatasaray of Turkey in Istanbul in the early hours of Tuesday.

Osimhen, who arrived in Turkey at about 3:30am, was loaned to Galatasaray by Napoli in a deal reached late on Monday.

The deal will see Galatasaray pay his wages for the one-year loan spell, which does not include buying the player.

Turkish clubs have until their own deadline day on September 13 to complete summer business.

According to available information, there was a massive crowd waiting to receive Osimhen despite the time he arrived.

The player, who was not included in the 2024/2025 season plan of Coach Antonio Conte, had to leave after his number 9 shirt was also handed over to Romelu Lukaku.

Osimhen, who was seen in a video waving his hand to the fans of Galatasaray that came to welcome him, is expected to undergo a medical on Tuesday (today).

