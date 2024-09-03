JAMB speaks on reported involvement in inability of HND graduates to serve

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has refuted recent claims by some Higher National Diploma graduates, falsely castigating it for their inability to participate in the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps.

The board, through its Public Communication Adviser, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Benjamin said that JAMB had no involvement, authority, or control over the admissions process for HND candidates.

He said: “The candidates claimed they did HND on full-time but were not mobilised because they did Ordinary National Diploma (OND) on part-time.

“How on earth does that concern JAMB when Section 5(2) of the law that established JAMB states that, ‘For the avoidance of doubt, the Board shall be responsible for determining matriculation requirements and conducting examinations leading to undergraduate admissions, as well as for admissions to National Diploma and Nigerian Certificate in Education courses.

“However, the Board shall not be responsible for examinations or any other selective processes for postgraduate courses or any other courses offered by tertiary institutions.”

Benjamin said that most of the students were reported to have been admitted into their institution for National Diploma without the knowledge of the Board.

According to him, with this, the Board graciously condoned and endorsed the said admission for ND programme and that was the only relationship with such candidates.

He said: “Their subsequent admission to HND is unknown and irrelevant to the mandate of the Board. As such, accusing the Board on issues it has no mandate is preposterous.

“Some of these candidates have crossed the lines of criminality, which the Board will soon appropriately address.

“The public is urged to disregard the accusations labelled against the Board as it has no mandate on such matters.”

