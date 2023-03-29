VC promises uninterrupted academic calendar as LASUSTECH matriculates pioneer students

The pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, Ikorodu, has promised students that the institution would provide a high quality and impactful learning environment with uninterrupted academic calendar.

Odusanya made this known at the matriculation ceremony for pioneer students of the institution, for the 2022/2023 academic session Wednesday.

He promised there would be no interrupted academic calendar, which would allow the students graduate in record time.

“In the not distant future, I see graduates from our university that will be highly skilled, much sought after world-class and impactful engineers, architects, accountants, scientists, serving as our ambassadors who will change the world for good.

“However, no one can do it for you, the Holy book declares that whatever we sow, that we will reap.

“This is further seen in Newton’s third law of motion, to every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

“Do you truly want to enjoy a bright future? Create it, take responsibility for it, mind your business and excel,” he said.

The VC said that the matriculation ceremony was for the first set of 100 level students, into 36 programmes within the institution’s five colleges.

“We thank the National Universities Commission (NUC) for increasing our quota from 1,850 to 3,000 and the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) for making the admission possible.

“Research has shown that the prosperity of any nation is linked to the development of its human capital.

“Development is largely tied to its level of education, particularly, tertiary education; this is true in the fields of engineering, medicine, research and innovation.

“Recent history of the Western region of Nigeria showed the greatest development came when free education was introduced to the region,” Odusanya said.

He advised the matriculating students to give undivided attention to their studies and be prompt in class attendance, realising that there was a minimum percentage to be eligible to sit for examinations.

“Self-drive is key, learning is an active process; each student learns only what he or she does and shows interest in and not primarily what the Instructor teaches.

“In this age of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) and access to the internet, there is no reason not to be fully informed and learn rapidly

“Your primary business at your university is to excel in your studies. The drive for excellence is the sure pathway to plug in; desire and secure the future that lies ahead of you,” Odusanya noted.

He also called on the public to support and donate to the institution’s cause, and to invest in the university because it moulds life, and is the home of inventions and ground-breaking research.