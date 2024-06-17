28,959kg cannabis destroyed by NDLEA in Edo, Ekiti forests

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said that it destroyed not less than 10, 534.78 kilograms of cannabis (also called Marijuana) cultivated on 4.213912 hectares of farmland in Edo State.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the farm was located at Uhen forest in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Babafemi said that the operatives of the agency, who raided the forests on Wednesday, June 12 arrested four suspects.

The suspects listed by him include; Frank Ishoku, 38; Clifford Ossai, 49; Vanger Timothy, 30; and John Oluwaseyi, 30.

He noted that 16kg of processed cannabis was recovered for the purpose of prosecution.

Babafemi added that operatives of the agency also destroyed 18,425kg of the same psychoactive substance on 7.37 hectares of farmland.

In related development, Babafemi said personnel of sister security agencies supported the agency’s operations in the thick forest of Ise Ekiti, on Friday.

He said, “Meanwhile, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, two suspects, Muhammad Abba, 33, and Samson Ehizogie, 42, were arrested with 3,550 bottles of “Akuskura.

“This is a new mixture of psychotropic substances, seized by operatives during a raid on Friday June 14 at Garki Area 10 and Dutse Suokale, both within the FCT.”

In another operation, Babafemi said that Emmanuel Ogechi, 24, was nabbed with 11,200 pills of tramadol on Wednesday, June 12, along Otukpo-Enugu road, by NDLEA operatives in Benue.

He said another suspect, Anayo Onwe, 40, was arrested with 62.4kg cannabis sativa at Nteje, saying the agency’s operatives seized 1kg of methamphetamine belonging to a fleeing suspect in Oraifite, in Anambra.

“And in Kwara State, Muhammed Musa, 24, was arrested with 33kg cannabis at Bode-Saadu, Jebba, while Shokuro Adeola, 59, was nabbed with 11.5kg of same substance along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Oyo State,” he added.