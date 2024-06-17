Teacher arrested for defiling 13-year-old girl in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said its operatives have arrested Femi Onayemi, for defiling a 13-year-old girl (name withheld) in the Obada-Oko area of the state.

It was learnt that the suspect had earlier been reportedly hired by the girl’s parents to tutor her at their home in the community in 2023.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the state command, Omolola Odutola, noted that Onayemi had been arrested.

She said, “The parents of the minor approached our division at Obada Oko on June 12, 2024, to report the incident. The suspect was employed in 2023 to help the survivor with her studies at home.

Also Read:

“However, on June 9, 2024, the suspect was caught committing the crime after he had jumped over the fence of the house. Our men swung into action immediately after the matter was reported.

“The suspect was also believed to be attending the same church that the survivor attends every Sunday. He confessed to the crime after we arrested him.”