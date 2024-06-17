Despite police ban, Sanusi holds Sallah Durbar + Photos

Despite a ban placed by the Kano State Police Command, the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, held the annual Sallah Durbar.
The Commissioner, Kano State Police Command, CP Usaini Gumel, announced the ban on Sallah Durbar.
However, after he led Eid prayer and delivered a sermon at the Kofar Mata Jumu’at mosque, Sanusi had an abridged Durbar.
Among the places covered by the Emir, who was the only one on a horse, were Wambai, Zage, Yan Damadan and Shahuci.
The others who were with him, including District Heads, were not on horses as it used to be in years past.
They were on foot and inside vehicles.
Sanusi, who stopped at different points to greet people, was accompanied by security operatives, including those of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.