EFCC proposes ways to combat corruption in Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has expressed optimism on how corruption can be abated in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede made the proposition in a statement in his Eid-El-Kabir message.

According to him, the upsurge of corruption in the country is defeatable if every stakeholder on the anti-graft corridor makes concerted efforts.

Olukoyede noted that renewal of efforts towards combating all forms of economic and financial crimes is necessary to kill the menace.

He said, “It is obvious that we can attain peace, love, progress and unity of purpose for a Nigeria free of corruption and unsavoury practices.

“Let’s keep building. Let’s keep attacking every threat to our progress. Let’s keep fighting economic and financial crimes together.”

Olukoyede asserted that Nigerians were not inherently corrupt, and there was nothing fundamentally wrong with the nation.

The anti-graft boss felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, saying that the lessons of the festival should drive more commitments to the anti-corruption fight.

“The lessons of forbearance, sacrifice, faith and hope in Almighty Allah which Eid teaches should imbue in us fresh desire to please God and serve our nation without corrupt practices.

“We should renew our efforts towards fighting all forms of economic and financial crimes,” he stated.