Police rescue abducted victims as NAF neutralizes over 100 terrorists in Katsina

No fewer than 100 bandits were neutralized by Operation Hadarin Daji of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during a nighttime operation in Kuka Shidda Camp, Faskari LGA, Katsina State.

It was learnt that the operation targeted a criminal group affiliated with notorious terrorists kingpin Yusuf Yellow and his close associate Rabe Imani.

Over 45 motorcycles were also destroyed during the airstrikes.

This was made known in a statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, spokesperson to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State.

According to the statement, this is the third successful air raid in the Faskari-Kankara axis in recent times, disrupting bandit activities in the area.

Kaula’s statement further revealed that security forces foiled a separate kidnapping attempt in the early hours of Sunday morning in Kwata Area, Jibia LGA, Katsina State.

A credible police source disclosed that following the distress call received around 4:15 am, “a SUPOL led an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) patrol team to the scene. They arrived to find armed bandits holding three women captive.

“Acting swiftly, the team blocked the kidnappers’ escape route, leading to a confrontation. A gunfight ensued, pressuring the criminals to flee.

“Thankfully, all three kidnap victims – Ummulkhari Abubakar (23), Shafa’atu Abubakar (35), and Maryam Lawal (15) – were rescued unharmed.

“The team also ensured the safety of a six-month-old baby boy named Ismail Usman, who was among the abducted.”

Also Read:

According to the source, the security forces exercised commendable restraint during the operation, expending only 14 rounds of ammunition and 20 smoke canisters.

The statement stressed that the swift response not only saved lives but also sent a strong message to criminal elements that such acts will not be tolerated.

It equally acknowledged that the successful operations demonstrate security forces unwavering commitment to protecting Katsina State’s citizens from criminal activities.