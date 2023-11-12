The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state on his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election.

Akpabio in a congratulatory letter hailed Uzodinma for his resilience and commitment to genuine democratic practices.

He said with his election, “good governance has triumphed over propaganda.”

Akpabio said: “Your Excellency, I wish to heartily congratulate and rejoice with you and the people of Imo State on your well-deserved re-election as the Executive Governor of Imo state. Your victory is a testimony of your excellent performance in office in the last four years.

“I must say, this victory is an affirmation by the Ndi Imo of your sterling leadership qualities and confirmation of your outstanding performance and delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people.

READ ALSO:

Abuja Airport shut as aircraft overshoots runway

Inmates seek fair hearing for justices in court

Sultan of Sokoto congratulates Osemawe on 17th coronation

“It is also an indication that our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is firmly established in the South East and accepted by the good people of the region. This explains why despite threats, attempted strikes and manipulated blackmail from enemies of your people, God took control.

“Therefore, on behalf of the APC family in the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I congratulate you on this resounding 2nd term victory and pray for God’s wisdom to translate this victory into more tangible dividends of democracy for the good people of Imo state.”

Akpabio also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for refusing to give into blackmail and conducting a free and fair elections.

He said: “I commend INEC for providing a level playing field for all the candidates and for conducting a transparent election. I also commend the security agencies for keeping the trouble makers at bay and ensuring a peaceful conduct during the polls”.

“I urge you to be magnanimous in victory by extending your hands of fellowship to your fellow contestants and see this re-election as a renewed mandate to build on the foundations that you have already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Imo State.”