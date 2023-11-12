Sultan of Sokoto congratulates Osemawe on 17th coronation 

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has congratulated the Oba Victor Adesimbo Ademefun Kiladejo, Jilo III, on the occasion of clocking 17 years on the throne.

Ademefun Kiladejo is the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom.

Osemawe also celebrated his 70th Birthday along with his 17th coronation anniversary on Saturday 11th November, 2023.

In a letter to the Egin monarch delivered to him at his Enu Owa palace, the Sultan, who is the Chairman National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), expressed his best wishes as the Ondo State monarch celebrated the twin occasions the Sokoto Caliphate leader called milestones.

Sultan wrote: “We write to glorify the Almighty God and felicitate with you on the occasion of your 70th Birthday and 17th Coronation Anniversary on 11th November, 2023. We therefore join family members, friends and millions of well wishers within and outside Nigeria in celebrating these milestones.

“The attainment of seventy years on earth in good health, and coincidently marking your 17th year of Coronation as Osemawe, are not only causes of great joy and celebration but to give thanks to Almighty God by whose grace you spent the historic years serving Him and humanity for socio economic development of our Nation in general and Ondo Kingdom in particular.

“Your enviable role and contributions are worthy of recognition and commendation. While wishing you continuous good health and God’s abundant blessing always, we urge you to redouble efforts to continue serving God to the best of your ability for the rest of your life. Please accept our warmest felicitations on this joyous occasion”.