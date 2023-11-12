Inmates seek fair hearing for justices in court

By Emmanuella Lekwauwa

Court hearing is of necessity to any inmate, while every inmate needs assistance to ensure they get justice which entails going to court when due and paying fines attached to their offences.

This statement was made by the Deputy Controller of Correction (DCC) Medium Custodial Centre in Kirikiri Prison, Apapa, Ogbuji C. Emeka.

While emphasising the need for inmates to go to court, Emeka stated that there are the bulk of Nigerian Youths in Prison following one crime or the other but need legal assistance.

He stressed the need for organisations and well-wishers to support the correctional Centers in offering services that can help inmates impact society as well as provision of shelter and food.

“Inmates need to be equipped with skills and the provision of tools in aiding their training is to be made available as well. for them. It will enable them to add value to themselves and the society at large,” he said.

In a bid to take care of inmates, the Harvesters International Christian Centre, Anthony Campus, Lagos have risen to support inmates by taking pro bono cases for a few inmates who are unable to afford a lawyer and pay fines for minor offences, feed over 3,000 inmates as well as providing relief items for them.

The Group’s action is a way of rebuilding lives as they decide to attend a few court hearings following those assigned cases in various Magistrates courts in the State. The record has it that there are 2438 inmates awaiting trial, and 385 have been convicted.

Besides, the prison was established in 1963 with the capacity of 1940.