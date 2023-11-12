Abuja Airport shut as aircraft overshoots runway

Services were brought to an abrupt stop at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday following a runway incursion involving an Aero Contractors plane.

It was revealed that the plane which was on a Lagos-Abuja flight, landed and was taxiing on Runway A4 when its nose wheel got stuck on the ground.

However, no passenger was injured as they were all safely disembarked from the plane while efforts were being made to remove the aircraft from the runway.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has initiated an investigation into the serious incident following notification.

The aircraft involved in the incident was a Boeing 733 with the registration marks 5N-BYQ, and it took place at approximately 10:47 am (Local Time) on November 12, 2023.

NSIB Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr James Odaudu, who confirmed the incident, said, “The aircraft, upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Lagos and in a bid to exit the runway via A4 had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway.

“Consequently, the runway was closed pending the towing of the aircraft from the runway. There was no injury or fatality.

“The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in the form of pictures, video or recording shreds of evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.”