Like students, lecturers should undergo drug tests – VC

The outgoing Vice Chancellor, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, Prof. Muhammad AbdulAziz, has advocated that drug tests should be administered on lecturers and not students alone.

The Vice Chancellor said this while delivering his valedictory speech to the Senate of the University on Friday.

AbdulAziz said: “As such, if students would undergo drug tests, I feel that even some of us, the staff, need to undergo this drug test so that we know our status because we can not be asking our students to go for a drug test whereas we are not conducting the test.

“We also have to volunteer to have this test done to us because we have to sanitise the university.

“The character is very important for all of us.

“If the students are to be subjected to drug tests to determine their mental health status, nothing is wrong if the lecturers too are subjected to the same test.

“That is the only way to check excesses in the University system.

“We have discussed with the Federal Ministry of Education and they want to introduce to all universities that before any student would be registered in the universities, he must undergo drug tests.

AbdulAziz reeled out some of his achievements as Vice Chancellor, thanking the Federal Government for the support rendered to the university through the Federal Ministry of Education and its various agencies like the National Universities Commission and Tertiary Education Trust Fund.