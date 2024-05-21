Man, 20, docked for alleged N3m theft

A 20-year-old man, Elochukwu Ike, who allegedly stole N3 million, on Tuesday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Ike is standing trial before Magistrate L.K.J. Layeni on three counts of conspiracy, stealing and threatening violence.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 29 at F-Line in the Alaba International Market, Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant stole the sum belonging to the complainant, Ifeanyi Okoye.

Also Read:

According to police, the defendant also violently threatened to kill Okoye during an argument.

He said that the offences contravened Section 56, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until August 8 for mention.