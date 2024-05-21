MURIC condoles with Iran Embassy, Elzakzaky, over Raisi’s death

An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern, has sent a message of condolence to the government and people of Iran as well as the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Shaykh El-Zakzaky, over the demise of President Ibrahim Raisi.

In a statement on Tuesday 21st May, 2024, the Executive Director of the group, Professor Ishaq Akintola, described President Raisi as a friend of the oppressed and the champion of liberty.

The statement reads in full: “The world held its breath yesterday as news of the death of the president of Iran spread like the dark clouds of a storm.

“President Raisi left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. His death broke the hearts of more than one and a half billion Muslims and shattered the hopes of millions of progressive citizens of the world. It also spread gloom among the poor and weak nations of the Third World.

“But we are consoled by the great moral heritage left behind by Raisi. We are equally strengthened by the divine promise of Allah to keep the souls of martyrs fresh, undying and enduring.

“MURIC stands in solidarity with the government and the good people of Iran at this moment of trial. We are with Shaykh El-Zakzaky at this hour of grief.

“May Allah grant President Raisi forgiveness and may He in His Infinite Mercy grant him aljannah firdaus.”

