Seven died from inhaling generator fumes in Bayelsa

In a tragic incident that occurred along Transformer Road at the Amarata suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, seven persons lost their lives after inhaling fumes from a power generating set placed inside a music studio.

Reports gathered disclosed that the deceased were working in the recording studio, owned by one of them, identified as Akpos Barakubo.

The deceased reportedly worked late into the night on Monday using a generator due to the poor power supply situation in the state and slept off leaving the generator running in the studio lacking proper ventilation.

Six of the victims were discovered dead on Tuesday morning while one who was unconscious was rushed to the hospital but later gave up the ghost.

It was learnt that some of the victims were students of the Niger Delta University (NDU), who are into the recording business to support themselves in school.

As of Press Time, security operatives had condoned off the area with the corpses evacuated and deposited at the morgue.

Efforts to get confirmation from the Spokesman of the state police command, ASP Musa Muhammed, was futile as his mobile phone line was not reachable.