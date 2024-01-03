Umeh presents N1m cheque to winners of Aguluzigbo football tournament

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations, Senator Victor Umeh, has presented a cheque of one million naira to the winners of the 2023 edition of the Aguluzigbo football tournament.

Senator Umeh represents Anambra Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the 10th National Assembly.

Umeh is said to be the sponsor of the tournament, while the organisers are the Aguluzigbo Dynamic Youth Forum (ADYF) and the Aguluzigbo Football Association (AFA).

According to Charles Ifeanyi Obi, an assistant to the senator, “Distinguished Senator Victor Umeh was the special guest at the grand finale of the 2023 Edition of Aguluzigbo Football Tournament where he presented the trophy to the winners, Aguluzigbo Dynamic FC, Awka Branch.

Also Read:

“Senator Victor Umeh (Ikemba Aguluzigbo) being the sponsor of the cup, while presenting the cheque of one million naira to the champions’ team, congratulated them for their effort in emerging the best team in the highly contested tournament, thereby encouraged them to sustain the determination in further developing their careers in aspiring to national and international competitions.

“He commended the organizers of the tournament under the auspices of Aguluzigbo Dynamic Youth Forum (ADYF) and the Aguluzigbo Football Association for a job well done and prayed that God will give everyone the grace and strength to be alive to witness and participate in the next edition.”