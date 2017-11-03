U20 WWC qualifier: Falconets hit Morocco

Nigeria’s U20 Women National Team, Falconets, will arrive Casablanca, Morocco on Friday ahead of a 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match against their Moroccan counterparts.

Nigeria reached the second round of the African qualifying campaign after 9-0 aggregate trouncing of their Tanzanian counterparts in September.

On arriving in Casablanca aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight from Lagos, the Falconets’ delegation will be flown to Sale, a city some 100km from Rabat, where they will battle the Moroccan U20 girls on Sunday evening.

Determined to overcome opponents Morocco in Sunday’s match, Coach Christopher Danjuma has disclosed that he has enough information about the host team and will come up with the strategy to emerge victorious.

Danjuma posited that his team has worked hard enough to pick a win in Morocco after many weeks of being together and on the strength of the two-legged victories over Tanzania in September.

He also boasted that Morocco would not pose any serious problems against Nigeria’s quest to pick one of the two World Cup tickets to represent Africa in France next year.