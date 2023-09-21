Tribunal judgment: Ganduje calls for peace amid violence

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday urged residents of Kano State to remain peaceful, assuring that their businesses will flourish.

He spoke amid the violence that attended the judgment of the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The Tribunal ruled that the candidate of the APC, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, was the validly elected governor of the state and not the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Abba Yusuf, who was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay delivered the judgment.

NAN also reports that the APC had challenged the declaration of Yusuf as the winner of the March 18, 2023 Kano State governorship election.

Ganduje, flanked by Gawuna and a former Governor of the state, Senator Kabir Gaya, urged the people of Kano State to remain peaceful.

He said: “Today is a historic day.

“We thank Allah for providing an enabling environment for the judiciary to deliver fair and transparent judgement in our favour.”

He described the judgement as a true reflection of the wishes of the people of Kano State.

He thanked the judiciary, APC leaders and the business community in the state for their support.

The APC National Chairman commended Kano State residents for being patience and their continuous prayers for Allah to grant the party victory.

Ganduje added: “We urge them to continue to be peaceful, to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

“We assure the business community that our new government, if we come in under our able Governor, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, businesses will flourish in Kano.”

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for the judiciary to flourish in the country and members of the press for adequate coverage and enlightening the people.

Gawuna, in his remarks, thanked Allah for the court judgment, saying it was His doing and also thanked the judiciary for being fair.

“We pray that Allah will give us the health and life to be able to deliver to the people on the right path,” he said, assuring that his government would be fair to everybody in the state.