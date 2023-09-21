Voice of Nigeria Correspondent murdered in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has confirmed the murder of Alhaji Hamisu Danjibga, the state Correspondent of the Voice of Nigeria.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday in Gusau by the state NUJ Secretary, Ibrahim Ahmad.

The statement said the body of the deceased was dumped in a soak away by those who murdered him.

Ahmad said in the statement: “The discovery of his corpse was as result of unpleasant odour observed by children of an Islamic School behind his house in the evening of Wednesday September 20, 2023.

“After breaking the sockaway, the dead body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbours.”

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that Danjibga had been missing for three days before his corpse was found.

Sources said that the family was initially contacted to pay N1 million for his release, but the figure was raised by the faceless persons suspected to have murdered him.

NAN also gathered that the police had arrested one person suspected to be involved in the killing of the veteran journalist.

The NUJ extended its condolences to the deceased family, VON and the entire people of Zamfara State.

It urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

The deceased has been buried in Gusau according to Islamic injunctions.