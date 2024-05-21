Breaking: Abducted SAN’s sister regains freedom after six days in captivity

Seliat Raji, a sister to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ahmed Raji, kidnapped in the Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State has reportedly regained her freedom on Tuesday, after spending six days in captivity.

It was gathered that suspected gunmen had, on Thursday night, invaded her residence and killed a security guard who was said to put up a resistance during their operation.

Confirming her release to news correspondent, the Baale Koso of Iseyinland, High Chief Sikiru Adeniji, said she regained her freedom around 2:00am after the payment of ransom.

Also speaking, the victim’s husband, High Chief Adeniji said, “Yes. They have released her after six days. She spent six days with them. They released her around 2:00am today.

“On the ransom, yes but I don’t want to say anything about the ransom. She is currently at home but we will take her to a hospital soon for a medical check-up.”

More details coming…