Tompolo discovers another major illegal pipeline at Trans Forcados Pipeline in Delta

The Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, a surveillance company operated by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has discovered another huge illegal pipeline connected to the 48-inch Trans Forcados Export Trunk line, at the rear of a military security post in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was gathered that the oil companies, oil bunkerers, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPCL, and security officials jointly steal crude oil through the illicit pipeline connected to the trunk line through an abandoned pipeline by the Nigerians Agip Oil Company Limited, NAOCL, and linked to a location in the high sea, where they load crude oil into vessels and sell overseas.

Meanwhile, the Oil Spill Victims Initiative, OSPIVV, has threatened to sue NNPCL and Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, over the illegal pipeline connections used to siphon the country’s crude oil.