Tinubu’s intervention can’t resolve Ondo APC crisis – PDP

The Ondo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the feud between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the state House of Assembly cannot resolve the crisis.

The opposition party, through its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, described the meeting as a mere window dressing.

It stressed that if Governor Akeredolu does not return to the state, there won’t be any meaningful resolution of the crisis.

Peretei said: “Let us pray that the presidential intervention will not go the way of the Bello Masari Reconciliation Committee set up by APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje. After several trips to Abuja at taxpayers’ expense, both parties returned to court after promising to withdraw all cases.

“Again, major stakeholders in the APC and Ondo State Government were at the Villa to iron out their intractable differences.

“From what we have read about the outcome, Tinubu’s intervention is a mere window dressing. Out of respect for his office, the impeachment of the Deputy Governor will no longer see the daylight, but as long as Akeredolu remains in hiding, it is not yet Uhuru, the cat and mouse race will continue.”