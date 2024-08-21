Tinubu reappoints CMD, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, for a second and final term of four years, with effect from December 5, 2023.

Professor Sheshe was first appointed as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on December 6, 2019.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said the President expects that with the renewal of Professor Sheshe’s appointment, he will re-dedicate himself to improving the standards of the hospital and ensuring the efficient delivery of qualitative services to citizens.

