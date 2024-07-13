Tinubu appoints new Coordinator for HYPREP

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Olufemi Adekanmbi as the new Project Coordinator for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Ngelale revealed that Adekanmbi is a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism in Ondo State and a member of the Nigerian Environmental Society.

He holds a Doctorate degree in Environmental Management.

The presidential aide added: “The President anticipates the exercise of competence, dedication, and professionalism in fulfilling the mission of the HYPREP to restore and revitalize communities impacted by hydrocarbon pollution, with a primary focus on Ogoniland in Nigeria.”

