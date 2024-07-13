Delta: Asaba records movement during poll

Some residents of Delta State defied the restriction order on movement imposed on Saturday by the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission to ensure a peaceful local government election.

The News Agency of Nigeria observed during the poll that people moved, with business activities going on in Asaba.

NAN reports that the restriction order, set between 8am and 3pm, was defied as commercial tricycle operators moved passengers around.

Some residents told NAN that the skeletal movement was not a violation of the restriction order, but one meant to enable voters to get to their various polling units.

A resident, Smart Ojeugbo, said: “My polling unit is a little bit far from here, so I have to chatter a tricycle that will take me there to exercise my franchise.”

Also Read:

A tricycle operator, James Azuka, said he was initially scared of being arrested by the police, but noticing the roads were not blocked, he decided to operate with confidence.

According to NAN, food and drink vendors did not stop their businesses around the polling units while the election lasted.

A food and snacks vendor, Kelechi Mbah, said the day was an opportunity to make quick sales because voters needed food, drinks and water.

Meanwhile, big commercial stores and finance institutions in Asaba and its environs were under lock and key.

NAN.

Post Views: 0