Nigeria, stakeholders unite to combat sexual harassment in educational institutions

In a landmark effort to tackle the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in Nigeria’s educational institutions, a coalition of stakeholders, including government officials, regulatory bodies and civil society organizations, convened at the consultative Policy Dissemination and Implementation Conference held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel on July 9, 2024.

The conference, moderated by Omowumi Ogunrotimi, underscored the urgent need for robust measures to prevent, prohibit, and redress sexual harassment across all levels of education.

The conference saw extensive deliberations and resolutions aimed at instituting effective anti-sexual harassment policies, ensuring the safety and dignity of students, and fostering a conducive learning environment free from intimidation and abuse.

Key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, National Universities Commission, National Board for Technical Education and various State Commissioners of Education, joined forces to endorse and commit to implementing comprehensive policy frameworks.

Highlights of the Resolutions:

1. Legislative Commitment: The House of Representatives, under the 10th Assembly, affirmed its dedication to passing the “Bill for an Act to Prevent, Prohibit and Redress Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions and for Matters Connected therewith”. This legislative push aims to establish a robust legal framework against sexual harassment.

2. Model Anti-Sexual Harassment Policies: All stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and educational institutions, unanimously agreed to adopt and implement Model Anti-Sexual Harassment Policies. These policies are designed to sensitise communities, establish institutional frameworks for reporting and redress, and enforce strict penalties for offenders.

3. Regional Adaptation and Implementation: Acknowledging Nigeria’s diverse socio-cultural contexts, stakeholders from all geographical zones validated the policies with regional adaptations. This approach ensures that the policies resonate with local norms while maintaining the integrity of the national framework.

4. Enforcement and Support Structures: The ICPC committed to supporting educational institutions with training and technical assistance in implementing anti-sexual harassment policies. This support includes setting up grievance mechanisms, ensuring confidentiality, and protecting victims from retaliation.

5. Commitment to Review and Improve: Recognizing the evolving nature of the issue, stakeholders resolved to review the policies every 3 to 5 years. This periodic review aims to enhance effectiveness, incorporate best practices, and address emerging challenges in combating sexual harassment.

6. Supportive Measures: Stakeholders emphasised the importance of ongoing orientations for both new students and staff, wide-ranging reporting platforms including anonymous options, and clear timelines for investigating and adjudicating harassment cases.

Professor Mamman Tahir, the Minister of Education, said at the meeting: “Our commitment to eradicating sexual harassment in educational institutions is unwavering.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure every student feels safe and respected.”

The Chairman of ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), said: “Prevention and enforcement go hand in hand. Our partnership with educational institutions will strengthen their capacity to uphold integrity and protect students,” while Hon. Victor Obuzor, the Chairman, House Committee on Civil Society Organizations: told the audience: “The legislative efforts and collaborative initiatives underscore our collective responsibility to safeguard students and uphold their rights.”

Those at the summit included Professor Tahir; Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Minister of State for Education; Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye; Aliyu; Hon. Ibrahim Olarenwaju, Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives); and Obuzor.

