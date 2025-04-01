DUFUTH: Umahi cautions community against further petition

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has cautioned the Uburu community against any further protest and petition against the Chief Medical Director of the David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH), Professor Uzoma Agwu.

The former two-term governor of Ebonyi State gave the warning on Monday in a meeting with traditional rulers and members of the community.

The meeting was held in the Minister’s country home, Umunaga-Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Umahi, founder of the hospital, during the meeting, debunked circulating allegations of sponsoring the community protest of March 24, 2025, which almost grounded activities in the hospital, emphasising that he did not direct anyone to protest.

He said: “I didn’t direct any protest.

“The President-General asked me in Abakaliki: ‘Shall we protest?’

“And I said no, don’t.”

Umahi warned that further petitions could play into the hands of enemies of the hospital who could cash on it to orchestrate the downfall of the cherished institution.

He emphasised the importance of supporting the institution and urged the stakeholders to allow and support the hospital’s CMD, Professor Uzoma Agwu, to serve out her tenure, leaving judgement to posterity.

Umahi emphasised: “Let’s hand over the hospital to her.

“She is our daughter.

“And I’m sure you all heard me very well.

“If we have our children that are in that hospital that are writing petitions, it is against the hospital.

“Do not write petitions against anybody.

“You will be playing into the hands of our enemies.

“You will be playing into the hands of those who don’t want the hospital to thrive.”

While highlighting the hospital’s achievements, particularly in providing critical care to cancer patients from across the region and not just Ohaozara, Umahi stressed that its success was crucial and appealed for prayers to support its continued growth.

He expressed optimism that through Governor Francis Nwifuru’s agreed intervention in the matter, all outstanding issues would soon be resolved.

He said: “The governor graciously has agreed to step in.

“So let’s allow the governor to find out what is happening and get the problem solved.”

The Minister also used the opportunity of the meeting to reveal his plans to advance his empowerment programmes in collaboration with SMEDAN as well as enhance his scholarship programmes for the people’s benefit.

He urged the people of Uburu to sustain the tempo of progress in the community and ensure that a new generation of influential personalities emerge in politics, business, and other endeavours to bear the torch to be left behind by the older generation.

