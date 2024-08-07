Three suspected fraudsters impersonating Governor’s wife nabbed

The Kogi State Police Command has detained three suspects for allegedly using the name and Office of the Wife of the Governor, Sefinat Usman-Ododo, to defraud unsuspecting residents.

The Command Spokesman, Williams Ovye-Aya, confirmed the arrest of the suspects on Tuesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said the suspects (names withheld) were in custody of the Police Quick Response Unit.

Ovye-Aya said the trio allegedly printed forms and sold it to unsuspecting members of the public for enrolment into a fake empowerment programme.

The suspects, the Superintendent of Police said, printed the forms with the name: Kogi State Cooperative Federation of Nigeria.

He said the trio reportedly deceived their victims that the said cooperative was the empowerment platform of the First Lady.

He said: “The suspects were nabbed in Lokoja on Tuesday, when an undercover agent approached them and bought the form

“The matter is under investigation and once concluded we shall prosecute them accordingly.”

