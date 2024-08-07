State speaks on reported N19b budget for Governor’s kitchen

The Zamfara State Government on Tuesday reacted to a report of budgeting N19 billion for Governor Dauda Lawal’s kitchenware.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Abdulmalik Gajam, spoke on the report at a media briefing.

Gajam said at the news briefing in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital: “I would like to clarify that the information being circulated in this regard on social media is unverified.

“A government that reduced its spending to save for the better future of the state cannot budget N19 billion for the governor’s kitchen and other canteen equipment.

“Zamfara Government under Lawal is running an open door policy.

“We welcome media and other stakeholders to verify and access information on any issues instead of spreading unverified information.

“As a transparent government, we accept any challenge from any media outfit that sincerely scrutinises our administration with good intentions.

“Also, the media outfits need to be responsible for information concerning images of the government to be published.”

Gajam lamented that the information being circulated was capable of triggering the mind of Zamfara State people to react to something that was mischievous.

He called on media houses to always verify information and ensure dishing out only authentic ones to the public.

Gajam highlighted that Lawal’s 2024 “Budget of Rescue” was to ensure more revenue generation, less expenditure and transparency in releasing public funds.

He added that the present administration in the state since its inception ensured that all its expenditures were in the interest of the people of the state.

