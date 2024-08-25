Three days after returning from medical trip to Saudi Arabia, prominent Emir dies

The Emir of Ningi in Bauchi State, Yunusa Danyaya, has died.

The royal father was reported to have passed away on Sunday morning after a protracted illness at a hospital in Kano, Kano State.

Alhaji Usman Sule, Secretary to the Ningi Emirate Council, confirmed the death in a statement on Sunday.

He said the emir died at the Expert Alliance Hospital, Kano, two days after returning from a medical trip to Mecca, Saudi Arabia on August 22.

Sule said the funeral prayer of the emir would be held at the Emir’s palace in Ningi by 4pm on Sunday.

Danyaya was installed in 1978 as a first-class traditional ruler in Bauchi State.

His reign witnessed rapid transformation of social and economic development of the emirate council.

Born in Ningi in 1936, Danyaya attended Ningi Elementary School between 1941 and 1946, and Bauchi Middle School between 1946 and 1951.

He was at the School of Hygiene, Kano in 1951 and attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria for a one-year course in Public Administration between 1956 and 1957.

