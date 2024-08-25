Fuel scarcity: APC chieftain seeks Tinubu’s intervention

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the persistent fuel scarcity in the country.

He said Tinubu’s intervention was needed due to the suffering being experienced by Nigerians on a nearly monthly basis due to fuel scarcity.

The APC chieftain, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said that the expectation of Nigerians was that after the removal of subsidy on petrol, scarcity of the product would be a thing of the past.

Oyintiloye noted that rather for the situation to improve, Nigerians were passing through untold hardship and unbearable stress at filling stations to “buy petrol at a very high price.”

He appealed to the President to beam a search light into the activities of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in order to unravel the causes of the persistent petrol scarcity in the country.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said while Nigerians were struggling to survive the ongoing economic hardship, it would be unwise for them to also be struggling with fuel scarcity.

“In recent months, Nigerians have had a tough time getting petroleum products at filling stations across the country

“I want to appeal to the President to come to the rescue of Nigerians who are passing through untold hardship due to fuel scarcity.

“Fuel scarcity is now becoming a normal routine of our daily lives and which is supposed not to be.

“For the past few weeks now, Nigerians have been sleeping in filling stations across the country in a bid to get fuel for their businesses.

“While many of the filling stations do not have the product, those who have are selling at a very exorbitant prices.

“Nigerians are passing through a lot and that is why the President has to intervene to put an end to the severe hardship Nigerians are passing through,” he said

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, also urged the President to do everything humanly possible to revamp the nation’s refineries.

He said if the four Nigerian refineries could be revamped, fuel scarcity would be a thing of the past.

Oyintiloye said that the burden on the shoulders of the masses were becoming unbearable, hence the need for the President’s urgent intervention.

