Breaking: DSS arrests investigative journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka

Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested award winning investigative journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka.

According to available information, the Regional Editor West Africa of the Conversation Africa was arrested in the early hours of Sunday.

The former Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service was said to have been taken into custody at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State after alighting from a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

Efforts made so far by newsmen to find out why Soyinka was picked up by the DSS have been unsuccessful.

The President of the International Press Institute Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, who reached out to Dr. Peter Afunayan, said the spokesman of the DSS told him Soyinka was arrested on the request of another security agency.

Afunanya, however, had not given further details as at press time.

