The man Righteousness



As a child prodigy, the church, like so many of his contemporaries, breathed musical life into his tender lungs, and for the best of three decades plus exploring the music industry, gathering abundance in accolades, fame and respect

At the tender age of 15, he made his entry into the industry via NTA Benin Music Panorama, a popular show in the 80s. He would later release his debut album as a teenager titled “STAY WITH ME” under Lebarty Records owned by the iconic pop star Felix Liberty who is now a Pastor. With thirty albums under his belt, a string of hits spanning social responsibility and universal love themes having the highest number of videos in Nigeria, An Intimidating consistency as a Reggae Powerhouse. He is arguably one of Nigeria’s nay Africa’s most thoroughbred Gospel reggae Ambassadors.

The multi-award winning performing artiste, song writer, music mroducer, Video Director, Actor and Author is the Founder and President of Praise Affairs International, a music/film ministry and Chief Responsility Officer Bigtown International, a music institution set up to discover, develop and display artistes in Nigeria and Abroad. a man of many parts hails from Edo State but will always appear a Bendelite because the mother is from the itsikiri speaking part of Delta State.

Righteousman, the Gospel Reggae Dance International convener has performed and collaborated with renowned artistes home and abroad

Righteousman Erhabor is currently serving as a director on the board of the Copyright Society of Nigeria “COSON”.

He is joyfully married to songstress and Nollywood actor, Carol Cee, a super grandfather with five children.

