The devil pushed me into getting my girlfriend pregnant, businessman tells court

A businessman, Harisu Yahaya, on Monday told a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja that the devil pushed him into getting his girlfriend, Maryam Muhammad pregnant.

Yahaya was responding to a petition filed by Muhammad, seeking maintenance claims regarding their six-year-old-daughter.

In his response, Yahaya, said that he does not have the capability to pay for his daughter’s school fees in the said school.

“I am the father of the child. I am not married to the plaintiff, it is the work of the devil that I impregnated her,” he said.

The plaintiff, however, told the court that she would want Yahaya to take custody of the child.

“He has parents and our daughter can stay with them. I will withdraw my petition for maintenance if he takes our daughter.” she said.

ALSO READ:

Student Loan: MAPOLY Muslim alumni group hails Tinubu on take off

Lagos reopens Alaba Rago Market

Court verdict: History will vindicate me, says Atiku

Responding, Yahaya said that his mother cannot take care of his daughSupreme ter.

Earlier, Muhammad said that since the birth of their daughter, Yahaya has not provided for their child.

“Yahaya gave me N2,000 for feeding and sent another N2, 000 for Sallah clothes but neglected our daughter afterwards.

“I want the court to order him to provide for his daughter and pay her school fees,” she said.

The judge, Ibrahim Rufai, ordered Muhammad to write a fresh application for custody and bring her daughter to court.