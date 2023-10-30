Student Loan: MAPOLY Muslim alumni group hails Tinubu on take off

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) has hailed the directive by President Bola Tinubu on the Student Loan scheme take off.

Tinubu made the directive last week in Abuja.

Speaking at the 29th Nigeria Economic Summit, organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the President directed that the scheme which was signed into law earlier in the year should take off fully by January 2024.

MAPAMA in a press statement signed on Monday in Lagos by its Head, Media and Publicity Committee, Tajudeen Balogun said the directive was timely and in order, especially as many stakeholders have asked questions relating to specific time the scheme would start.

The organisation added that Tinubu’s announcement is timely as most of the tertiary institutions in the country are just resuming or about to resume for the new academic session.

However, MAPAMA warned that the implementation of the scheme which it admits is the most tedious aspect should be made with due diligence, such that it does not suffer any setback at the take off or midway.

Following this, the group urged President Tinubu to ensure that all government departments and agencies involved in the implementation of the scheme are up to task and do the needful before its official launch.

MAPAMA noted that the scheme is a long-term gesture and government’s social intervention, to support students and parents in ensuring that no undergraduate experiences a setback in their aspiration to attain higher education.

It’s against this background that MAPAMA called on the President to ensure that the agencies in charge of the implementation are focused and upright so as to achieve a smooth start and sustainability of the scheme.

However, the organisation warned that the beneficiaries, parents and guardians should support the success of the scheme. In this case, the “it’s national cake” mentality should be dispensed and jettisoned. Therefore, all students who benefit from the scheme should have commitment to pay the loan after their sojourn in schools.

On the part of the government, MAPAMA warned that the scheme be treated strictly as the authority’s social intervention and make sure it’s free of political colouration.

Meanwhile, MAPAMA has congratulated President Tinubu on his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Its National President, Prince Taofeek Oyeniyi said now that the legal redress by the opposition is over, Tinubu should be more focused on the task of nation building before him and his cabinet.

Similarly, Oyeniyi called on the opposition to play their roles objectively, such that the government is always put on its toes to do the right thing. He added that professional bodies, civil society groups, mass media, religion and traditional institutions should also play their roles in drives to move the nation forward.