Teachers’ recruitment: OYOSUBEB shifts interview date for Isese Day

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has rescheduled the interview timetable for successful applicants of the recent teachers’ recruitment examination from August 20 to August 26.

The Executive Chairman of OYOSUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Adeniran said the date adjustment became necessary because the state government had declared August 20 as a public holiday to celebrate the Isese Day.

“The Isese Day has been set aside in Oyo State to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions as well as the preservation of the Yoruba heritage.

“It is marked annually on August 20 and celebrated by adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion.

“In view of this observation, affected applicants, whose interviews were slated for August 20, have been rescheduled to August 26.

“The affected applicants are from Saki West, Saki East, Irepo, Oriire, Olorunsogo, Orelope, Ogbomoso North, and Ogbomoso South Local Government Areas,” the chairman said.

He urged all the affected applicants to strictly comply with the rescheduled timetable.

