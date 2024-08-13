Army to test troops’ weapon-handling skills in Ibadan

The 2 Division Nigerian Army, Ibadan, says it will commence the training and testing of the weapon handling skills of its officers and soldiers from August 26.

The division’s acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Polycarp Okoye disclosed this in a statement issued in Ibadan on Tuesday.

According to Okoye, the exercise, the 2024 Second Schedule of Range Classification Exercise, scheduled to run to September 20, is a major training requirement for troops of the NA.

He said the exercise aimed at refreshing the skills of professional soldiers, thereby, enhancing their proficiency in weapon handling to achieve good results during military operations.

The spokesperson said the exercise would also assist in ascertaining the level of troops’ training and preparedness for battle and other assigned military duties.

According to him, the exercise would be held at Major General OF Azinta Shooting Range, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ibadan.

Also Read:

He said the training was a biannual routine observed at all levels of different units and formations of the NA nationwide.

“In view of the above, all communities situated around Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment are, please, informed not to panic on hearing sounds of gunshots during this period.

“Accordingly, all those farming and hunting within the barrack are, please, advised to avoid the range area throughout the period,” Okoye said.

Post Views: 0