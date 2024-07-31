TB Joshua Foundation to empower 30 youths

The TB Joshua Foundation is to empower 30 youths with scholarships and business skills as a way to sustain TB Joshua’s legacy.

Foundation Director, Sarah Joshua, revealed this at the Youth Convention of Synagogue Church of All Nations on Tuesday.

The event was held at the SCOAN headquarters at Ikotun Egbe, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, widely known as TB Joshua, in whose honour the foundation was instituted, founded SCOAN.

He was known for evangelism, humanitarian services and philanthropy.

The convention had no fewer than 3,000 people in attendance.

The convention, with the theme: “Legacy of Purpose: Investing in a Life that Outlives Us,” is aimed at repositioning youths for greater accomplishments.

It featured dance, songs, drama and discussions to provide guidance for the youth.

Sarah Joshua said at the event that the foundation was established not only to honour the SCOAN founder, but also to rekindle charity.

According to her, the 30 beneficiaries were selected based on the quality of their proposals.

She said that they would receive tertiary education scholarships or training in various business skills and start-up capital.

In her remarks, the widow of TB Joshua and Leader of SCOAN, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, admonished the youth to open their minds to transformation and innovation.

She said the convention was packaged to meet their needs in line with the concerns of her late husband.

“Prophet TB Joshua was concerned about raising and empowering youths,” she said.

