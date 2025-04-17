Senior Editor with NAN loses wife

Isaac Aregbesola, a Senior Editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has announced the death of his wife, Wumi Aregbesola.

Aregbesola in a statement said his wife, 52, died on Friday.

The Senior Editor described his late wife as a pillar of strength, support, and a source of inspiration to her family, friends, and colleagues.

He said: “Her kind-hearted nature, compassion, and generosity touched the lives of countless individuals, making her an exceptional woman who will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

”Throughout her life, she demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to humanity service.”

Describing her as a God-fearing woman, a great manager of resources, and a devoted wife, Aregbesola said his late wife’s life was a testament to humility, kindness, and enduring service.

He noted that Wumi was a seasoned accountant and entrepreneur who impacted positively on the lives of everyone who came across her.

