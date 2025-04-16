Nigeria’s Future: An Issue of Leadership as a Moral Compass? By Richard Odusanya

“Why has Nigeria, with all its natural wealth and human potential, continued to struggle while other equally endowed nations have advanced and prospered?”

The room was charged with curiosity, frustration, and disbelief. How could a nation so richly endowed with natural resources, blessed with a youthful and talented population, and strategically located on the global map, stagnate—or worse, regress—for over six decades since independence? How could a country with such immense promise and a diaspora of highly skilled professionals devolve into a nation crippled by poverty, injustice, corruption, insecurity, and chronic underdevelopment?

Following from the above experience at an international ‘forum’. A compass guides and gives direction. Morality is how we differentiate good from evil (conscience). Doesn’t seem like our beloved country, Nigeria, has a working moral compass anymore, or the current moral compass is extremely unstable and broken. Understandably, we all have consciences. It is a link directly from our spirit to God and the help he makes available to us all. Every time we feel and follow its promptings, we gain light in our minds and souls. Every time we ignore or reject the counsel from our conscience, it darkens our minds and souls. Hence, to have a strong moral compass or values means we think of our actions, consequences, and how they will affect others.

In the words of Dr. Sam Amadi, a policy strategist, law and governance expert, “Nigeria’s leadership failures are glaring. What is not very evident is how to end the run of failure. How do we get a leadership that is fit for purpose? Every new administration is an opportunity to begin afresh the quest for good and effective leadership. But sadly, it is easily lost because the pressing urgency of politics as usual prevents the beginning of a different leadership journey.”

As argued by Dr. Amadi, the government can play both good and bad. Nonetheless, our collective silence can embolden bad government. Generally speaking, functional governments survive and non-functional ones collapse. So the question of whether a government does more harm than good is meaningless, because some governments can be very effective, and others are complete failures. Sustainable governments tend to both survive and thrive.

Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and culturally diverse federation of 36 autonomous states and the Federal Capital Territory. Despite having the largest economy and population in Africa, Nigeria offers limited opportunities to most of its citizens. This is a result of a failure of leadership and poor management of resources. Sadly, the disillusionment is not just palpable—it is overwhelming. Nigerians were promised a break from the failures of the past, but what we are witnessing is a deepening of the very rot we hoped to escape.

Under Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s watch, inflation has skyrocketed, the naira has crumbled, and insecurity has become a terrifying norm. From the streets of Zamfara to the villages of Benue, Plateau, Bornu and Uromi blood flows unchecked while leadership remains disturbingly silent.

The loud promises of change have turned into a deafening silence in the face of suffering. If this is the ‘renewed hope’ that was promised, then it has only renewed the pain and despair of the average Nigerian. Oh God, Nigeria and Nigerians are in your Unfailing, Ever-Faithful, and steady Hands. PLEASE HELP US.

Statistically speaking, Nigeria has consistently ranked low in the World Governance Index in areas such as government effectiveness, political stability, and the presence of violence and terrorism, rule of law, and control of corruption. Let me say categorically that the foundation of Nigeria’s problems is rooted in her flawed political and economic system.

Sadly, NIGERIA is gasping for breath under the weight of corruption. In TI’s report on 2024, Nigeria was ranked the 36th most corrupt country in the corruption perceptions index. Nigeria scored 26 points, one point better than 2023, TI said. But this is no reason to celebrate. 26 points is a lamentable score and does not prove Nigeria is on the mend.

In conclusion, it is posited, that a moral renaissance will demand for a renewed focus on ethical behavior, accountability, and a commitment to social responsibility, aiming to foster a society grounded in values and principles.

Finally, we need to take action to remedy our society. We need a moral and social renaissance. In the intricate tapestry of human society, leadership is a cornerstone that shapes the trajectory of our shared journey.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com

