Reps ad hoc committee on Rivers oversight reschedules interactive session with Sole Administrator

The Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers oversight said it has rescheduled its planned interaction section with the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ete-Ibok Ibas (rtd.).
The committee, in a statement signed by the House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, said it received a request for a shift from the sole administrator and has agreed to fix another date for the meeting.
The interactive session was initially set for Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 pm.
The statement read in part, “The Committee has acknowledged the request and is in the process of coordinating a new date for the session, and will, in the spirit of transparent and effective oversight, promptly inform the public once the rescheduled date is confirmed.”