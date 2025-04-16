GOtv Boxing Night 33: Sensational Badoo to fight Beninois veteran, Coffi

Nigeria’s teenage boxing sensation and University of Lagos Law undergraduate, Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun, is set to return to action at GOtv Boxing Night 33 on April 26th, where he will face Gbodja

Jean Coffi of the Benin Republic. The bout is one of the seven scheduled for the event, which will take place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.



Badoo, who has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising boxing talents, comes into the fight with an unblemished record of 14 wins from 14 fights, including eight knockouts. He was named Best Boxer at the

last two editions of the event and left a strong impression at GOtv Boxing Night 32, where he dispatched the experienced Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu via technical knockout.



The teenager will now go up against another experienced opponent in Coffi, a veteran from the Benin Republic. Coffi, nicknamed “Lit the Fire,” has recorded two wins in his last three outings. His most recent fight was against Congo’s Chadrack Kalala Mbenga.

Speaking ahead of the bout, Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, said the encounter exemplifies the competition and growth that GOtv Boxing Night aims to deliver. He described Badoo as one of the most exciting young boxers in Nigeria and said the clash with Coffi would be a significant test of his ability to adapt against a seasoned opponent.



Also on the card is an international lightweight contest between Ghana’s Emmanuel Otoo and Nigeria’s Tosin “Sojar Boy” Osaigbovo.

Other notable pairings include William “Kaki” Amosu against Emmanuel “Ability Famous” Abimbola in the light welterweight category, and national contests involving Segun Gbobaniyi, Sodiq Oyakojo, Tobiloba Ijomoni, and Sodiq Adeleke.



GOtv Boxing Night 33 is organised by Flykite Productions and sponsored by GOtv Nigeria.

