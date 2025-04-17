Teen who stood in front of Peter Obi’s convoy freed after months in Kirikiri

Quadri Yusuf Alabi, the 17-year-old who became a symbol of youthful courage during the 2023 elections after standing in front of the convoy of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has regained his freedom after being wrongfully detained for months on a trumped-up charge of armed robbery.

Quadri was discharged on Wednesday by a Magistrate Court in Apapa, Lagos, after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice found no evidence to support the allegations against him.

The teenager had been remanded at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kirikiri since January 26, 2025, following what his legal team described as a “diabolical frame-up” by the police at Amukoko Divisional Headquarters.

According to his lead counsel, human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, Quadri was abducted by two known area boys in his community — identified as Lege and Baba Waris — who had previously harassed him over donations he received during the 2023 election season.

“Quadri was returning from work when he was grabbed by these individuals, who have repeatedly threatened him for not sharing financial gifts he received,” Effiong stated on his Facebook page. “His family was even pressured by the Baale (community leader) to appease the area boys with a cow, rice, and a feast.”

Initially accused of involvement in a street fight, Quadri’s case took a darker turn when the police charged him with armed robbery and presented him before a magistrate. Shockingly, he was grouped with four adult suspects with no known ties to him. The police also falsely listed his age as 18 to avoid the scrutiny that comes with juvenile cases.

Also Read

Effiong’s team became involved in the case last week after the matter was brought to public attention by Hassana Nurudeen, co-founder of Ray of Hope Prison Outreach. Following swift legal interventions, the court reviewed the DPP’s legal advice, which recommended that Quadri not be prosecuted due to lack of evidence.

Presiding Magistrate A. O. Olorunfemi accordingly discharged Quadri, bringing a bitter chapter to an end for the teenager.

Effiong has now called for the removal and disciplinary investigation of the Divisional Police Officer at Amukoko, the Investigating Police Officer (Inspector Odigbe Samuel), and all other officers involved in what he described as “an evil, sinister, oppressive, and corrupt scheme.”

He also demanded a public apology and financial compensation of ₦100 million from the Nigeria Police Force, warning of imminent legal action if the demands are not met.

“Quadri’s case is a painful example of the putrefying corruption, monstrous impunity, and pervasive injustice in the Nigeria Police Force,” Effiong said. “There are many Quadris languishing in detention across Nigeria because of the lack of accountability in the police and the weaknesses in our justice system.”

As Quadri returns home to his family, his story has once again sparked outrage over police misconduct and the urgent need for reform in Nigeria’s criminal justice system

Post Views: 18