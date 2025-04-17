NWFL: Benue Queens break winless streak as Super Six race heightens

Match Day 11 of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) season witnessed a total of eight games played across various stadia in the country with 18 goals scored and Benue Queens breaking their winless streak.

It began with newcomers Benue Queens recording their first win in the league following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ibom Angels.

The match was played at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Joy Ikyagh’s 57th minute strike proved decisive in Lafia, ending a frustrating 11-game run without a win—comprising 10 losses and one draw—for Coach Liadi Bashiru’s debutant side.

In Benin City, reigning champions Edo Queens extended their unbeaten streak with a dominant 3-1 win against Dannaz Ladies at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Anjor Mary netted a brace, while Chioma Moses added a third for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Rosemary Okorie’s goal for Dannaz was merely a consolation as they suffered their seventh defeat of the campaign.

Bayelsa Queens also maintained their unbeaten record, playing out a 1-1 draw with hosts Adamawa Queens in Numan.

Delight Isaac opened the scoring for the visitors in the eighth minute, but Katon Waken equalised early in the second half for the home side.

Elsewhere, Abia Angels secured the only away win of the round thanks to Winner Onajite’s goal in Anyigba against Confluence Queens — reviving their chances of a top-three finish.

In Owerri, Remo Stars Ladies were held to a 1-1 draw by Heartland Queens.

Onyinyechi Kalu gave the hosts the lead before Bolaji Olamide ended her four-game goal drought to rescue a point for Wemimo Mathew’s side.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers Angels produced the most emphatic result of the match day, dismantling Delta Queens 3-0 in a South-South derby, courtesy of a hat-trick from Mary Moses – her second treble this term.

Naija Ratels continued their playoff push with a narrow 1-0 win over FC Robo Queens at the Bwari Township Stadium with Sofiat Bankole scoring the match-winner.

In Ibadan, Ekiti Queens and Nasarawa Amazons played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Zainab Ismail scored twice for the hosts Ekiti, while Jenat Akekeromowei and Hembafan Ayatsea were on target for the visitors.

With two rounds left in the regular season, Edo Queens, Bayelsa Queens, and Rivers Angels have sealed their places in the Super Six playoffs.

Remo Stars Ladies of Ikenne, Ogun State can join the trio with a win on Match Day 13 .

Meanwhile, the quartet of Nasarawa Amazon, Abia Angels, FC Robo Queens and Naija Ratels, will take their Super Six qualification hopes to the final day of the regular season.

The winner of the Super Six playoffs would be declared the winner of the league season.

