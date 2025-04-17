Key members of Buhari’s CPC pledge loyalty to Tinubu, APC

Key members of the Congress for Progressive Change, which served as platform for former President Muhammadu Buhari’s initial bids for the presidency, have pledged their loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress.

This came amid reports that members of the CPC that fused to form the APC, including governors, were planning to dump the APC.

The report came after a visit by some governors on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum to former President Buhari in his Kaduna, Kaduna State home.

However in a statement on Thursday, key members of the CPC, including a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; former Governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari; former Minister of Aviation, Osita Okechukwu; Hon. Lucy Ajayi; Hon. Uche Ufearoh; and Engr. Mutallib Badmus, pledged their support to Tinubu and the APC.

A statement they jointly signed said:

PRESS STATEMENT BY CORE MEMBERS OF THE FORMER CONGRESS FOR PROGRESSIVE CHANGE (CPC) REAFFIRMING OUR LOYALTY TO THE APC AND SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR.

Date: Thursday 17th April, 2025.

We, the undersigned leaders and committed members of the former Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), who were part of those instrumental in the historic merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC), hereby issue this statement to clarify our unalloyed loyalty to our great party and express firm solidarity with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Recent misleading narratives suggesting a defection or disaffection among CPC stakeholders are false, mischievous, and should be ignored. We remain integral to the APC and are fully aligned with its leadership and vision.

Our position is as follows:

WE STAND FIRMLY WITH THE APC:

We wish to state categorically that we have neither left the APC nor do we intend to leave. The CPC bloc remains one of the legacy foundations of the APC, and we are resolute in our commitment to the party and its progressive ideals.

THE APC IS OUR COLLECTIVE PROJECT:

As part of the legacy parties that formed the APC, we take pride in the sacrifices made to build a platform that promotes national unity, justice, and development. We will not allow some people to dismantle the party we helped to build through years of tireless work and dedication.

WE REJECT THE POLITICS OF DIVISION AND DESPERATION:

Attempts to create disunity within the party and the country do not reflect the will or position of the genuine CPC core members and it is unacceptable.

SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT TINUBU’S RENEWED HOPE AGENDA:

We align ourselves fully with the economic and governance reforms being undertaken by President Bola Tinubu. Though challenging, these policies are necessary steps to rebuild our economy and secure a better future for all Nigerians. We urge patience and collective support as the benefits unfold.

INTERNAL DISCONTENT MUST BE ADDRESSED THROUGH DUE PROCESS:

While we acknowledge that some party members may feel sidelined, we emphasize that such grievances are not exclusive to any one bloc. We advise those concerned to seek redress through constitutional channels within the party and not to resort to negative public agitation or hasty exits from the party.

OUR DEMOCRACY AND PARTY MUST BE STRENGTHENED, NOT WEAKENED:

At this critical point in Nigeria’s democratic journey, it is imperative for all APC members—especially those with deep roots in the party’s formation—to work together to preserve its legacy and help consolidate Nigeria’s democracy. We must avoid actions that erode our unity and the stability of the nation.

CALL FOR BETTER ENGAGEMENT AND COMMUNICATION:

We call on the leadership of the APC to scale up engagement with members across all levels. Strengthening internal communication will reduce tension, foster inclusiveness, and enhance support for the party’s programs. Party unity must be nurtured continuously in order to sustain the gains and to secure the future.

We therefore reaffirm our loyalty to the APC and our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. The CPC family remains a vital pillar of the APC and will continue to play a responsible role in its growth and in the progress of Nigeria.

God Bless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Long Live the APC!

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!

Signed:

1. His Excellency, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura

2. His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari

3. Mallam Adamu Adamu

4. Senator Ibrahim Musa

5. Senator Mustafa Salihu

6. Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu

7. Hon. Almajiri Geidam

8. Arc. Waziri Bulama

9. Dr. Nasiru Ladan Argungu

10. Dr. Dominic Alancha

11. Hon. Ayuba Balami

12. Mr. Osita Okechukwu

13. Chief Okoi Obono-Obla

14. Hon. Lucy Ajayi

15. Captain Bala Jibrin

16. Hon. Uche Ufearoh

17. Alh. Yusuf Salihu

18. Hon. Abubakar Maikudi

19. Engr. Mutallib Badmus

20. Alh. Muhammed Ahmed Datti

21. Hon. Muhammed Etsu

22. Chief Jerry Johnson

23. Alh. Alkali Ajikolo.

