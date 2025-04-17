Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO, gets engaged to IVD

A Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has announced her engagement to businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD.

The social media personality took to her social media platforms to share the good news with her fans and well wishes with adorable photos.

According to Okoro, she does not want any drama or noise, rather she wants peace and softness.

She wrote: “I said Yes….. @ivd001.

“For the first time, I did not want drama.

“For the first time, I did not want the noise.

“I just wanted peace and softness.

“To hear our heartbeat as 1 and hear you breathe into my face.

“Let’s do this together as we take this journey forever.

Yes, Yes Yes, I will marry you.

“Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna.”

The duo have been romantically associated since 2022 shortly after the passing away of IVD’s wife, Bimbo Ogbonna.

Blessing CEO had always maintained that her intentions towards her relationship were good, adding that she spoke out as a relationship specialist who was worried about the facts notwithstanding the backlash.

Blessing CEO is well-known for being a blogger and social media influencer.

She also runs the dating website: Break Or Makeup.

She is a brand promoter, relationship expert, and advisor.

She is also a supporter and promoter of surgery, especially liposuction.

The relationship therapist is well-known for being a relationship expert and creating social media posts and videos that focus on relationships, including those involving women’s rights.

Fans view her as a relationship expert, but they also viewed her as a controversial celebrity who drags other celebrities.

