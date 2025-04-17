System Maintenance Upgrade: EKEDC announces 10-hour payment downtime for prepaid customers

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced a 10-hour payment service downtime between 2pm and 11:59pm (14:00 to 23:59) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, for prepaid customers.

It said the service downtime is necessitated by system maintenance upgrade in a bid to improve efficiency and overall customer experience.

During this 10-hour window, according to a statement, postpaid customers can still pay their bills through the approved payment channels.

While electricity supply will not be affected, EKEDC advises prepaid customers to recharge their meters ahead of the downtime to avoid any disruption in service.

This announcement was made by Babatunde Lasaki, the General Manager of corporate communications at EKEDC.

He apologized to customers for any inconvenience the disruption may cause and noted that the system upgrade becomes necessary to enable the DisCo to deliver a more seamless and robust service.

He said, “This system maintenance is part of our efforts to improve our overall customer experience. On completion of the upgrade, our customers will have access to their payment and consumption history, a simplified payment process, and a user-friendly self-care portal for enquiries and resolutions. We will also introduce a new customer-friendly postpaid bill format.

“Our customer service team will remain available to provide support during the downtime. For inquiries, please contact us via our hotlines 07080671170 or 07001235666 or email; customercare@ekedp.com. You can also contact us through our social media platforms (Facebook: eko electricity, X: @ekedp, Instagram: ekedpng) or visit our website www.ekedp.com for more information. We also want to urge our customers to reach out to us only through our customer service channels as against reaching out to individuals in the company.”

Widely acknowledged for its customer-centric approach, EKEDC is a leader in technology, customer experience and service excellence and boasts of excellent performances in the electricity distribution space as it ranks top of the overall ranking by the electricity market regulator, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

