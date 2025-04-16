Gateway Games: Ogun unveils logo, theme song, mascot 

The communication materials for the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged: “Gateway Games,” have been unveiled with the logo, theme song and mascot now available.

The three materials for the games were unveiled at a colourful ceremony at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, stood in for the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at the unveiling.

The logo is mainly in Ogun State theme colours of lemon green and yellow.

The unveiling of the logo was immediately followed by that of the Theme Song of the Festival.

It is titled: “Ekaabo,” a Yoruba word for: “Welcome.”

This is as Ogun State prepares to welcome thousands of athletes, officials, tourists, and VIPs when the 22nd National Sports Festival comes alive on May 16.

Also Read:

The Theme Song was composed by Dr. Bayo Adepetun.

The jam-packed hall roared in excitement when the festival’s mascot was eventually unveiled.

Named: “Omo Ogun,” animated version strolled on the stage and saluted the audience before getting down the stage to greet the dignitaries.

Post Views: 6